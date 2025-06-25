Japan’s JFE Bars & Shapes to revamp EAF at Mizushima Works

JFE Bars & Shapes Corporation, a subsidiary of Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corporation, has announced that it will modernize its Mizushima Works.

Since the electric arc furnace (EAF) at the plant has been in operation for 30 years, the company has decided to overhaul the furnace body and install a next-generation steelmaking power unit called “Q-One”, which will be procured from Italian plantmaker Danieli for energy saving purposes.

As part of the project, JFE Bars & Shapes aims to reduce its melting power consumption and its electrode consumption, while also increasing its productivity by shortening the melting time. The new system is scheduled for start-up in spring of 2028.