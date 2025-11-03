Japan’s JFE Bars & Shapes expands portfolio with new green steel product

JFE Bars & Shapes Corporation, a subsidiary of Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corporation, has announced the launch of a new eco-friendly steel brand, Eco-L®, developed as part of the company’s ongoing decarbonization strategy.

Promoting renewable energy and circular steelmaking

The Eco-L® brand is produced entirely from 100 percent steel scrap melted in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) powered by 100 percent non-fossil electricity, supplied either through power purchase agreements (PPAs) or in-house renewable generation.

This approach eliminates carbon emissions from electricity use and reduces overall manufacturing emissions to one-quarter to one-fifteenth of those from conventional blast furnace production.

Through the Eco-L® initiative, JFE Bars & Shapes aims to strengthen renewable energy expansion and decarbonized value chains within Japan’s steel sector. The company will continue to: