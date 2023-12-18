﻿
Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 6.6% in Oct from Sept

Monday, 18 December 2023 13:27:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by 6.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 7.7 percent from 800,066 mt recorded in the same month of 2022, amounting to 738,263 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 71.9 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 28.1 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 702,358 mt, down by 3.7 percent month on month and by six percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in October Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.28 million mt, moving down by 4.9 percent from the previous month and increasing by 3.2 percent year on year. 22.9 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 77.1 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.30 million mt, up by 7.6 percent month on month and by 3.3 percent year on year.


