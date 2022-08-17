﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 9.2 percent in H1

Wednesday, 17 August 2022 12:03:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.80 million metric tons, increasing by 1.2 percent compared to May and dropping by 9.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-June period this year, domestic steel consumption in the country declined by 9.2 percent year on year to 11.62 million metric tons.

In the first six months of this year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan declined by six percent to 2.52 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 2.39 million metric tons, down 20.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 716,173 metric tons of steel products, rising by 16.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Consumption 

Similar articles

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 5.8 percent in January-May

27 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 4.4 percent in Jan-Apr

17 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 3.5 percent in Jan-Mar

16 May | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 1.9 percent in January

18 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption up 11.5 percent in 2021

18 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption up 12.9 percent in Jan-Nov

19 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 13.6 percent in 2020

16 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 16.7 percent in Jan-Oct

22 Dec | Steel News

Japan's domestic steel consumption down 20.9 percent in January-August

19 Oct | Steel News

Japan's domestic steel consumption down 22.1 percent in January-July

17 Sep | Steel News