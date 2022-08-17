Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 9.2 percent in H1

Wednesday, 17 August 2022 12:03:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.80 million metric tons, increasing by 1.2 percent compared to May and dropping by 9.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-June period this year, domestic steel consumption in the country declined by 9.2 percent year on year to 11.62 million metric tons.

In the first six months of this year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan declined by six percent to 2.52 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 2.39 million metric tons, down 20.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 716,173 metric tons of steel products, rising by 16.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.