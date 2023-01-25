﻿
Japan's domestic steel consumption down 7.2 percent in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 25 January 2023
       

In November last year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.74 million metric tons, rising by 0.3 percent compared to October and declining by 7.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-November period last year, domestic steel consumption in the country dropped by 7.2 percent year on year to 42.85 million metric tons.

In the first 11 months of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved down by six percent to 9.01 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 9.82 million metric tons, down 8.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 2.57 million metric tons of steel products, up 8.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


