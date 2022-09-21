﻿
Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 7.1 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 21 September 2022
       

In July this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.84 million metric tons, increasing by 0.9 percent compared to June and dropping by 11.0 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-July period this year, domestic steel consumption in the country declined by 7.1 percent year on year to 27.68 million metric tons.

In the first seven months of this year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan declined by 2.7 percent to 5.86 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 6.07 million metric tons, down 16.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 1.68 million metric tons of steel products, rising by 14.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


