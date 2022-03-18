Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 1.9 percent in January

Friday, 18 March 2022 14:49:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 4.07 million metric tons, down by 7.7 percent compared to December and falling by 1.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF).

In January, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan fell by 5.8 percent to 771,988 metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 1.02 million metric tons, down 6.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given month, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 241,632 metric tons of steel products, rising by 10.0 percent compared to January 2021.