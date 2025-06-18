Japanese shipbuilder chooses JFE Steel’s green steel

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corporation has announced that domestic shipbuilder Namikata Shipbuilding has used its green steel under the brand JGreeX ® in the construction of a 499 GT cargo ship capable of transporting around 1,600 tons.

The vessel, which is expected to be delivered this month, is a steel carrier operated by JFE Logistics Corporation, a NYK Group company, and will transport NYK products. Additionally, the vessel is expected to receive the highest five-star rating in the Coastal Ship Energy Efficiency Rating System. This system evaluates the emission reduction rates of ships based on the introduction of energy-saving and emission-reducing equipment, as well as applications of domestic shipping operators.

Starting from this month, JFE Steel will supply three other domestic shipbuilders with its JGreeX ® green steel to be used in the construction of their cargo ships to transport steel products. As a result, JFE Steel will promote decarbonization throughout the entire supply chain.