Jaap Jan Aardenburg: EU has to be more resilient in the face of more challenging conditions

Speaking at the Eurometal Steel Day & YISAD Flat Steel Conference held at Istanbul Marriott Hotel Asia on Tuesday, April 8, in cooperation with SteelOrbis, Jaap Jan Aardenburg, head of trade affairs of Tata Steel Nederland, made a presentation on the reasons leading to the widespread adoption of protectionist policies in the global market, how these policies affect the globe and how the EU’s preferred protectionist policies are given shape.

Mr. Aardenburg started his presentation with a general view of Tata Steel Nederland’s recent operations. Tata Steel Nederland has two blast furnaces at its integrated plants and has the capacity to produce more that 7 million mt of finished steel annually in more than 17,000 different specifications. Employing more than 9,000 workers directly and creating 40,000 indirect job opportunities, Tata Steel Nederland has the second-largest steel service center in Europe. Moreover, the company has already started supplying low-carbon steel to end-users, while it is also aiming to replace one of its blast furnaces by EAF- and DRI-based production by 2030.

Addressing the global protectionist policies, the Tata Steel official stated that free trade has much empirical evidence on why it is better for a country’s economy and outlined several factors leading to the adoption of protectionism. Listing national security, protection of infant industries, environmental policies, protection of jobs, and retaliation like that taken against Trump’s tariffs this year among these reasons, he pointed to the issue of global excess capacity as the single most important reason leading the global markets towards protectionism.

Mr. Aardenburg stated that global excess capacity is currently 602 million mt, and that the fact that demand has weakened in recent years while capacities have continued to increase has made the problem even worse. Regarding China, the country that has fueled this excess capacity problem the most. He stated, “Since demand in the Chinese domestic market cannot reach the capacity levels, pressure is being exerted on foreign markets. We recently heard that China will reduce its production capacity. You can disregard this possibility. Although there is pressure on China in the global market in this direction, one of the biggest key performance indicators of the Chinese government and local administrations is employment, which will eventually diminish in the case of production stoppages. For this reason, I think they will continue production.”

Stating that the EU is also dealing with the energy price crisis caused by the Ukraine-Russia war and the gradually weakening demand for steel, Aardenburg argued that the EU should be resilient in solving these problems. The EU, he said, which applies fairly fair protection measures, has pursued policies in line with principles such as ensuring a level playing field, ensuring material availability and not imposing a blanket tax on steel imports, but these measures implemented so far have been inadequate. He added that the EU now acknowledges how important the manufacturing sector is and Trump’s second term as president has increased the necessity to follow a new policy and the Steel and Metal Action Plan prepared in this direction will ensure that the EU protects its competitiveness and its own steel sector.