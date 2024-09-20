Israel’s Helios partners with Australia’s BlueScope on green iron production

Israel-based Helios Project has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel’s subsidiary BlueScopeX to trial its green iron under the brand Helios Green Iron (HGI™). The initial phase of this collaboration will involve a pilot project where Helios will provide HGI™ produced by its pilot plants using its Helios Cycle™ technology, starting in 2026.

Helios Cycle™ uses sodium to produce iron from iron ore and other metals, emitting only oxygen.

BlueScope aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. “Decarbonizing the steel industry is an incredible challenge and we are thrilled to collaborate with companies like Helios that could support us on our journey,” Andrew Garey, CEO of BlueScopeX, said.