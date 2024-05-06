﻿
Israel to limit Turkey’s trade with Palestine, seeks international sanctions

Monday, 06 May 2024 12:41:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Following Turkey’s decision to expand its trade restrictions against Israel, Israeli foreign minister Yisrael Katz has stated that Israel will take action to limit trade between Turkey and Palestine in retaliation for its actions, according to media reports. The Israeli foreign minister claimed that Turkey’s decision violates the trade deals between Turkey and Israel. In addition, the Israeli authorities are also intending to lobby for international sanctions against Turkey.

Last week, Turkey’s Ministry of Commerce announced its decision to halt imports and exports of all product categories with Israel until Israel allows an uninterrupted and adequate flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Meanwhile, Nir Barkat, Israel’s economy and industry minister, has stated during a meeting with Matthias Korman, general secretary of the OECD, that Turkey’s decision “violates maritime trade laws, harms the continuity of global supply and negatively affects European companies who will not be able to send goods from factories in Turkey to Israel”, and said he expects the OECD to take action against Turkey.


