Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes down 33.1 percent in September

Thursday, 08 October 2020 00:27:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Shipments of iron ore from US ports on the Great Lakes totaled 3.9 million tons in September, a decrease of 33.1 percent compared to a year ago, according to a report today from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments were also below the month’s 5-year average by 30 percent.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 28.2 million tons, a decrease of nearly 27 percent compared to the same point in 2019.

Through September, iron ore loadings are 24.2 percent below their 5-year average for the first three quarters, LCA said.