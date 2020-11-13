Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes down 22.1 percent in October

Friday, 13 November 2020 22:57:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.2 million tons in October, a decrease of 22.1 percent compared to a year ago, according to a report from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 19.9 percent.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 32.3 million tons, a decrease of 26.3 percent compared to the same point in 2019.

Through October iron ore loadings are 23.7 percent behind their 5-year average for the January-October timeframe, LCA said.