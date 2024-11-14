Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 6.6 percent in October from September

In October this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 6.6 percent month on month and by 2.8 percent year on year, totaling 45,578,062 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 39.28 million mt, down by 11.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.9 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in October, receiving 3.04 million mt and 1.35 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.