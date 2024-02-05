﻿
Iraq's Muhaj Baghdad orders new rebar rolling mill from Danieli

Monday, 05 February 2024
       

Iraqi company Muhaj Baghdad has entered into an agreement with Italian plantmaker Danieli for the construction of a new thermo-mechanical treatment (TMT) rolling mill for Muhaj Baghdad with an annual capacity of 500,000 mt.

The new plant will be built in the industrial area of Al-Hilla, near Baghdad, to produce high quality rebar in 10-40 mm diameters, using Danieli’s special high-speed rolling technology.

The mill layout is designed with provision for a future wire rod line. Through this investment Muhaj Baghdad will become a key player in Iraq's TMT bar market and increase its profits.

The new high-speed mill is expected to start operations late in the third quarter of 2025.


