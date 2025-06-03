 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > International...

International Environment Council at BIR: Data-driven facts will support recycling industry’s efforts

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 15:51:31 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

During the plenary session of the International Environment Council that took place recently at the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) Convention in Valencia, Spain, speakers underlined the importance of having facts and data to contrast the introduction of export restrictions on scrap - recycled steel - in the European Union.

According to BIR’s press release, Olivier François, IEC chairman and president of the European Recycling Industries’ Confederation (EuRIC), debunked the three main arguments supporting recycled steel export restrictions in the EU’s Steel & Metals Action Plan, i.e., the issue of scrap availability in Europe, the lower quality of the material remaining in the EU versus the higher quality of the exported material, and the subsidies granted by the Turkish government to mills buying European scrap.

Against these statements, Mr. François pointed out that European recycled steel or scrap production every year amounts to around 100 million mt, only 80 million mt of which are consumed inside the European Union and the remaining 20 million mt are exported. Regarding the second point, according to EU statistics around 70 percent of the exported scrap is of lower quality, and the Turkish authorities have denied the third point.

François said he hopes that these arguments will be considered when taking any decision regarding recycled steel free trade in Europe, and that the ongoing debates regarding the European Trading System will stop considering decarbonization regulations and the circular economy as two separate issues.

Supporting this idea, he claimed that the next BIR publication in cooperation with multinational accounting company KPMG will clearly show this connection, involving more than 10 different recycled products. The document, as SteelOrbis previously reported, will take into account various factors such as CO2 emissions, energy consumption, water and land usage, as well as raw material usage.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat European Union Decarbonization Opinion Conferences 

Similar articles

Tokyo Steel announces its second price cut of the week

03 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s scrap imports down 3.8 percent in January-April

03 Jun | Steel News

Tokyo Steel cuts scrap purchase prices again by JPY 500/mt, at three plants

02 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Nucor weekly CSP steady following recent demand-related declines as June scrap markets gear up for monthly trade

02 Jun | Flats and Slab

New ex-Baltic import scrap deal closed in Turkey in line with latest trend

02 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey closes an ex-Belgium scrap booking below $340/mt CFR

02 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

US flat steel pricing slips amid limited finished steel demand and steady to lower June scrap expectations

30 May | Flats and Slab

Global View on Scrap: Turkish market stable as anticipated, Asia also firm

30 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap market follows diverse trends

30 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s import scrap prices remain unchanged

30 May | Scrap & Raw Materials