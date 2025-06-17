Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 6 percent in Jan-May

In the January-May period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 6.0 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on June 16.

In the first five months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.3 percent year on year. In May alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 0.61 percent month on month, while rose by 5.8 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 6.0 percent and by 6.9 percent year on year, respectively.