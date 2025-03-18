 |  Login 
Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 5.7 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 09:37:22 (GMT+3)

In the January-February period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 5.7 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first two months of the year, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.9 percent year on year. In February alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 0.51 percent month on month.    

In the January-February period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors in China rose by 4.3 percent and by 6.9 percent year on year, respectively.  


