Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 3.2 percent in Jan-Oct

In the January-October period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 3.2 percent, 0.1 percentage point higher compared to the increase recorded in the January-September period this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on November 15.

In October alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China increased by 4.0 percent year on year.

In the first ten months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.8 percent year on year. In October alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.3 percent year on year, while rising by 0.41 percent month on month.

In the January-October period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 3.1 percent and by 5.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In October, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 4.6 percent and 5.4 percent year on year, respectively.