Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 3.9 percent in Jan-July

In the January-July period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 3.9 percent, 0.9 percentage points lower compared to the increase recorded in the January-June period this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on August 15.

In the first seven months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.9 percent year on year. In July alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.1 percent year on year, while up 0.35 percent month on month.

In the January-July period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 2.8 percent and by 6.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In July, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 4.6 percent and 5.3 percent year on year.