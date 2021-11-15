Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 3 percent in January-October

Monday, 15 November 2021 10:50:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a three percent increase year on year, two percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first nine months of the current year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 10.9 percent year on year in the first ten months this year, 0.9 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the January-September period this year.

In the first ten months of this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 28 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In the given period, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 4.8 percent and 11.3 percent, year on year, 0.1 percentage points and 1.2 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first nine months this year.