Indonesia’s Krakatau POSCO to reduce emissions with new solar power plant

Indonesia-based Krakatau POSCO, a joint venture between POSCO and Indonesian steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel, has announced that it has commissioned the solar power plant at its hot rolling plant, having completed the construction.

Installed by the local energy company Krakatau Chandra Energi (KCE), the plant with a capacity of 1.12 MWp will generate over 1.6 GWh of clean electricity per year, reducing Krakatau POSCO’s operational costs, strengthening its competitiveness and significantly cutting its emissions.

The company stated that it will continue making green investments in the future to achieve emissions targets and to make the Indonesian steel industry part of the global decarbonization efforts.