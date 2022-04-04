﻿
English
Indonesia exports 3 million mt of semis to China in 2021, becomes largest supplier

Monday, 04 April 2022 12:24:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI), in 2021 Indonesia exported around 3 million mt of semi-finished steel products to China. The products included 97,000 mt of stainless steel sheets, 1.2 million mt of semi-stainless steel products, 422,400 mt of carbon steel sheets and 1.3 million mt of carbon steel billet.

The country’s exports of semi-finished steel to China accounted for 22 percent of the latter’s total imports of semi-finished steel in the given year, with Indonesia becoming the largest supplier to China.


