Monday, 25 July 2022 15:00:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Welspun Corp has commissioned a blast furnace and sinter plant at its Anjar facility in the western state of Gujarat, with a production capacity of 500,000 mt per year of pig iron, a company statement said on Monday, July 25.

The facility will also produce pig iron and ductile iron pipes, the company statement said.

Welspun Corp is also in the process of setting up a rebar production facility with a capacity of 350,000 mt per year, the statement said.