Friday, 02 December 2022 10:22:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a MIDA Hybrid QLP mini-mill to India-based steelmaker Tata Steel for long steel production.

The new mill will be installed in northern India, in Ludhiana, and will have an annual production capacity of 750,000 mt of quality rebar, mainly in 550 SD grade.

The mill will start operation by the end of 2024.

The Danieli MIDA QLP mini-mill will ensure the lowest operational costs.