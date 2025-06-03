 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s Tata Steel to implement waste heat recovery project at ferroalloy plant

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 11:14:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited will implement a waste heat recovery (WHR) project at its ferroalloy plant in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Tuesday, June 2.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Comfit Enersav Private Limited, a leading provider of heat and energy recovery solutions, and Yantra Harvest limit, a prominent energy-saving solutions company, for implementation of the project, it said in the statement.

Under the MoU, Comfit Enersav and Yantra Harvest will jointly design and implement the WHR system at the facility which would enhance energy efficiency and promote sustainable industrial practices at the ferroalloy plant.

“With this process of heat integration, we are capturing the value which would be released to the atmosphere otherwise. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our journey towards sustainable operations with reduction in CO2, higher energy efficiency, and lower energy cost. We are confident that this collaboration will set new benchmarks in industrial energy conservation,” executive in-charge of the plant, Pankaj Satija, said in the statement.

The project will be implemented under the Energy Savings Companies (ESCO) model, following a Build, Own, Operate (BOO) framework. Under this model, the project cost will be recovered through the value of captured and utilized heat energy, ensuring a performance-based payout mechanism.


Tags: Manganese Ore India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

India’s JSL acquires stake in SPV to secure renewable clean energy for its mills

03 Jun | Steel News

India’s AMNS launches new colour coated steel products aiming to capture 25% of local market share

03 Jun | Steel News

Indian government sees minor direct impact of Trump’s tariff hike on steel, local industry warns risks of trade ...

03 Jun | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees 89% rise in iron ore output in May

03 Jun | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited cuts prices of all grades of manganese ores for June deliveries

02 Jun | Steel News

India imposes ‘melt and pour’ norm to ensure use of only local steel in government-funded projects

02 Jun | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices mostly stable

27 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Dubna iron ore mines in India’s Odisha state start production

22 May | Steel News

Local Chinese manganese ore prices rise slightly

20 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 37.5 percent in April from March

20 May | Steel News