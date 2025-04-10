India’s Tata Steel shows minimal exposure to US market

India’s Tata Steel Limited’s domestic operations and sales have no direct exposures to the US and concerns are minimal over the US administration’s new tariff policies, Tata Steel chief financial officer (CFO) Koushik Chatterjee told analysts on Thursday, April 10.

Tata Steel’s US volume exposure stands at 1,000–2,000 mt of wire duct and galvanised wire and at 10,000–15,000 tmt of select speciality steel products on an annual basis, he said.

The aggregate volume exposure to the US stands below 0.1 percent of deliveries in the last financial year, he said.

Chatterjee said the total US exposure of Tata Steel's UK operations stood at 88,000 mt out of a 3 million mt portfolio and so exposure to the US stands very low on a portfolio basis.

The Netherlands operations have downstream subsidiaries in the US and, likewise, have a modest exposure to the world's largest economy, he added.