﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Tata Steel BSL Limited returns to profit in Q1 FY 2021-22

Friday, 06 August 2021 12:16:27 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel BSL Limited has reported a net profit of INR 24.78 billion ($334 million) for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2021-22, marking a turnaround after reporting a net loss of INR 6.5 billion ($88 million) during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Friday, August 6.

The company reported total income during the quarter at INR 78.84 billion ($1.06 billion), marking a rise of 191 percent year on year, the company reported.

In 2018, Tata Steel had acquired a controlling stake in Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL) through the bankruptcy resolution process and subsequently renamed it Tata Steel BSL Limited.


Tags: fin. Reports  steelmaking  India  Indian Subcon  Tata Steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Aug

S&P upgrades Tata Steel rating to “BB” from “BB-”
30  Jul

India’s AMNS reports $607 million operating profits in Q1 of FY 2021-22
29  Jul

India’s DGTR launches ‘sunset review’ investigations into AD duty on color coated flat steel product imports from ...
27  Jul

India’s JSW Limited reports highest ever quarterly profit in Q1 of FY 2021-22
19  Jul

JSPL: India can source 50% of its coking coal imports from Russia