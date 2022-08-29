India’s Supreme Court relaxes iron ore mining ceiling in Karnataka

Monday, 29 August 2022 11:29:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Supreme Court in a ruling has relaxed the ceiling on iron ore production across districts in the southern state of Karnataka, according to court documents available on Monday, August 29.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, August 26, the court noted that “conservation of ecology and environment must go hand in hand with the spirit of economic development.”

The Supreme Court has increased the ceiling on annual iron ore production from 28 million mt to 35 million mt in the Bellary district and from 7 million mt to 15 million mt for mines in the districts of Tumkur and Chitradurga.

However, the court noted, “We are not inclined to allow complete relaxation of mining limits. The situation merits a cautious approach keeping in view the concerns raised, and to ensure that any changes in the situation with respect of the mining activity in the state is brought about gradually.”