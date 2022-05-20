﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Supreme Court lifts decade-old ban on iron ore exports from Karnataka

Friday, 20 May 2022 14:42:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Supreme Court on Friday, May 20, lifted the ban on export of iron ore from mines in the southern state of Karnataka subject to conditions laid down by the government, court reports said.

The Supreme Court has also allowed mine operators to sell already excavated iron ore by entering into direct contracts with buyers without offering the ore on e-auction platforms.

A bench of the Supreme Court passed the order on a batch of applications filed by mine operators seeking the lifting of the ban on exports from mines in Karnataka imposed in 2011 after finding rampant violations of mining rules.

“We're in agreement with the stand of the Union of India that it is necessary for mines in Karnataka to be on a level playing field with others in the country. The time has come to review the system put in place for iron ore in three districts. Ever since e-auction has been the only option and has worked so far. The situation has now changed for the better. As regards the course of correction for environmental damage, we are of the opinion that the order dated 23/9/2011 deserves to be relaxed. It is submitted that consecutive e- auctions have been receiving a poor response. Looking at overall change, restrictions on the sale of iron ore need to be removed,” the court order said.


Tags: iron ore raw mat India Indian Subcon mining 

Similar articles

17 May

India’s OMC operationalizes three iron ore mines in Odisha
26 Apr

Odisha commences auction process for four iron ore mines
14 Apr

Indian mineral output up 13.2 % in April-February FY 2021-22
17 Feb

India’s mineral production up 16 percent in April-December
31 Jan

India’s Jharkhand state starts process for auction of nine mineral blocks
18 Jan

India’s FIMI seeks lifting of ban on iron ore exports from Karnataka
14 Jan

Goa to auction idle iron ore stocks on January 19
31 Dec

Bids invited for allocation via auction of three mineral blocks in Odisha
30 Dec

Goa enables export of idle low grade iron ore from dumps
29 Nov

Odisha invites bids for grant of mining lease for six mineral blocks via auction