India’s RINL supplies structural products to AMNS for expansion project

Friday, 02 December 2022 11:21:40 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has supplied 1,800 mt of structural steel products to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) for the latter’s expansion project, a statement of RINL said on Friday, December 2.

RINL operates a 7.3 million mt per year capacity steel mill located in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam, primarily producing long steel products.

AMNS last month commenced construction work on an expansion project to ramp up capacity of its steel mill at Hazira in the western state of Gujarat to 15 million mt per year from 9 million mt per year at present. AMNS exclusively produces flat steel products.