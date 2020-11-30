India’s RINL denies any proposal for making payment to POSCO towards JV

Monday, 30 November 2020 11:31:53 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has officially denied reports of it paying $1.35 billion to South Korean steelmaker POSCO towards its proposed joint venture with the latter, a company statement said on Monday, November 30.

“There is no proposal or budgetary provision of making any payment to POSCO by RINL,” a clarification statement issued by RINL indicated.

“A non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between RINL and POSCO to set up a plant to produce high quality steel projects, wherein it is proposed that the land required would be provided by RINL and discussions are at a nascent stage,” the RINL statement said.

Trade unions operating at RINL have been opposing the joint venture with POSCO, alleging that it was a move towards handing over existing assets of the Indian company to the South Korean steel major and that RINL would need to make payment to the latter at a time when RINL itself is making losses.