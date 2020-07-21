India’s RINL completes direct rail link to port to achieve export logistic efficiencies

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 12:09:45 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Focusing on sustaining exports of semi-finished steel through higher logistical efficiencies and lower costs, Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has completed direct rail links to nearby ports, a company official has said.

The official said that a new rail link has been operationalized directly connecting steel smelting shop 2 (SMS2) at its steel mill located at Vishakhapatnam, which in turn would directly link up with rail lines connecting the plant to Vishakhapatnam port and Gangavaram port in close proximity.

The RINL spokesman said that the company, which was strategically pushing higher export volumes of semis, would be benefited by the new rail link directly to port by a reduction in delivery timelines for overseas buyers and it would also reduce transportation costs compared to the current transportation of export shipments by trailers from the plant site to the loading ports.

The SMS2, which largely caters to semis export markets, produces around 130,000 mt to 150,000 mt of semi-finished products per month.