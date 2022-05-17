﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Ramsarup Industries to restart operations under new owners

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 12:01:27 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian pig iron, billet and pellet producer Ramsarup Industries Limited, which has been lying closed for the last 10 years, will be revived and resume operations under new owners, following a bankruptcy resolution process, company sources said on Tuesday, May 17.

The company’s takeover by Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited has been approved by the Indian Supreme Court and Ramsarup’s operations will resume following a fresh infusion of an estimated capital of $40 million, the sources said.

“A technical team will evaluate the condition of each unit and draw up plans. However, the investment will certainly be higher than what had been projected in the resolution plan,” an official at Shyam Metalics said.

Ramsarup has steelmaking facilities in the eastern state of West Bengal, which include a blast furnace, a pellet plant, pig iron and billet plants, along with a dedicated railway siding.


Tags: India Indian Subcon steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

12 Apr

Nithia Capital acquires India’s Crest Steel and Power via bankruptcy resolution
11 Apr

Tata Steel Mining acquires Rohit Ferro via bankruptcy resolution process
31 Mar

Tata Steel to acquire ferroalloy production assets in Odisha
22 Mar

Indian steel and iron ore pellet producer GIPL increases stake in ferroalloy plant
02 Mar

India’s CCI grants approval for KFIL’s acquisition of ISMT
28 Feb

India’s Bharat Forge to acquire JS Autocast Foundry Limited
24 Feb

India’s JSPL eyes participation in privatization of RINL and NMDC Steel
11 Feb

Tata Steel gets Letter of Award for acquiring state-run steelmaker NINL
31 Jan

Tata Steel acquires steelmaker NINL via Indian government privatization
02 Apr

India’s JSW completes acquisition of steel plate, coil mill assets from Welspun