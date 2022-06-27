﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s NMDC Ltd to commission greenfield steel mill project in Sept

Monday, 27 June 2022 11:08:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited’s 3 million mt per year greenfield steel mill project will be commissioned in September this year, after a seven-year time overrun and a INR 70 billion ($897 million) cost overrun, a government official said on Monday, June 27.

The project to be commissioned in the central state of Chhattisgarh has already cost INR 202 billion ($2.594 billion) and another INR 17 billion ($218 million) is expected to be incurred as “pre-commissioning expenses before September”, the official said.

The government official said that the demerger process of separating the steel mill project from its parent NMDC Limited will be completed by August-September, as a precursor to calling for bids from investors towards the privatization of the mill.

He said that the government is pushing for early commissioning of the project without any further delay as only a fully operational mill will be put up for competitive bidding for private investors.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking NMDC 

Similar articles

India’s NMDC Limited’s greenfield steel mill project hit by cost, time overruns

26 Apr | Steel News

India’s state-run NMDC hikes price of iron ore lumps and fines

04 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Ltd to achieve record iron ore output of 42 million mt in 2021-22

21 Mar | Steel News

India’s NMDC hikes iron ore lumps and fines with immediate effect

28 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC achieves 18.13% rise in iron ore output in January

02 Feb | Steel News

India’s NMDC appoints consultants to oversee trial run of greenfield steel mill

21 Jan | Steel News

India-based NMDC’s iron ore production up 2.3 percent in December

03 Jan | Steel News

India’s NMDC reduces prices of iron ore lumps, fines

31 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC reports net profit of $312 million in Q2 FY 2021-22

12 Nov | Steel News

India’s NMDC and IMMT to collaborate on R&D on iron ore mining technologies

28 Sep | Steel News