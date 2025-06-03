 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited sees 89% rise in iron ore output in May

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 11:14:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 4.43 million mt in May this year, marking a rise of 89.31 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Tuesday.

The company reported total sales of 4.34 million mt in the given period, up 53.90 percent year on year.

Cumulative production during the first two months (April-May) of the fiscal year 2025-26 stands at 8.43million mt, with sales totaling 7.94 million mt, the company said.

India’s largest iron ore producer said that it is pursuing a plan to raise its annual production capacity to 100 million mt by 2030 and is investing heavily in advanced infrastructure, including slurry pipelines, beneficiation plants and a countrywide network of stockyards.


