India’s MOIL Limited sees 32% rise in manganese output in October

Monday, 11 November 2024 15:29:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 147,000 mt in October this year, a rise of 32 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, November 11.

During the first seven months (April-October) of the fiscal year, the company reported a cumulative manganese ore output of 1.01 million mt, a rise of 10 percent year on year.

MOIL Limited has carried out exploratory drilling of 57,071 meters during the April-October period, 1.4 times more than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.


