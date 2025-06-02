India’s MOIL Limited cuts prices of all grades of manganese ores for June deliveries

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited has cut prices for all grades of manganese ore for June deliveries with immediate effect, company sources said on Monday, June 2.

The company has reduced the price for ore with Mn content of more than 44 percent by five percent. It has also dropped the price by five percent for manganese ore with Mn content of less than 44 percent.

Furthermore, the price of silicomanganese grade (SMGR) ore with Mn content of 30 percent has been reduced by five percent and the price of SMGR ore with Mn content of 25 percent has been cut by 15 percent.