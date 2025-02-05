India’s L&T secures pellet and DRI plant construction projects in MENA

Indian engineering and infrastructure construction major, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has received an order for construction of a pellet plant and a direct reduction iron (DRI) making plant from a client in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, a company statement said on Wednesday, February 5.

Though the company did not disclose the identity of the client, the capacities or the value of the projects, industry sources said that the total values could be in the range of $574 million and $1.14 billion, respectively, categorised by L&T standard criteria as major projects.

Scope of the work includes design-build pellet and DRI plants encompassing engineering, supply, erection and construction works based on globally acceptable technologies, the company said.

“This reflects L&T’s leadership position in the successful execution of complex iron and steel plant projects in the MENA region. It further demonstrates the unwavering commitment of L&T in delivering steel plant projects conforming to international standards in quality, safety, and on-time completion,” it said.