India’s KFIL installs third oxygen plant at its Koppal mill

India’s Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL), a producer of pig iron and ferrous casting products, has completed installation and operations of its third oxygen plant at its mill at Koppal in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, a company statement said on Wednesday, November 20.

With the commissioning of the plant, the oxygen produced will be utilised to enrich the hot blast in the mini blast furnaces. This initiative is expected to increase the consumption of pulverized coal injection beyond current levels, thereby reducing the consumption of coke and lowering the overall manufacturing cost, the company said.

The company spent an estimated INR 370 million ($4.40 million) on the installation and funded it through internal accruals and bank borrowings.