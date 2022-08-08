India’s DGTR recommends AD duty on electro-galvanized steel imports, some producers exempted

Monday, 08 August 2022 15:48:03 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the imposition of antidumping (AD) duties on imports of electro-galvanized steel imported from Japan, South Korea and Singapore, barring any inward shipment of the product from some steel companies, according to a notification issued by the directorate on Monday, August 8.

The recommendation of the DGTR will be forwarded to the department of revenue under the ministry of finance for the issuing of a formal notification giving effect to the AD levy on imports of flat hot rolled and flat cold rolled products continuously electrolytically plated or coated with zinc with or without alloying elements, commonly known as electro-galvanized steel.

Imports of electro-galvanized steel from South Korea will attract an AD duty of $16.05/mt except for products manufactured by POSCO, Dongkuk Steel, Hyundai Steel and DK Dongshin which will attract a zero rate.

Imports from Japan will attract a levy of $64.08/mt, except for Nippon Steel which will attract a zero rate.

AD duty on imports from Singapore will attract a levy of $79.73/mt, the DGTR notification said.