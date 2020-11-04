India’s coking coal imports up further in October

Wednesday, 04 November 2020 15:22:46 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country in the April-October period this year were recorded at 26.080 million mt, down 21.38 percent year on year, according to data sourced from Indian Ports Association (IPA). The decrease rate fell from 28 percent in the April-September period. Imports of coking coal reached almost 5.2 million mt in October, much higher than 4 million mt in September, according to SteelOrbis’ calculations.

The IPA data showed that iron ore shipments (lumps, fines, pellets) through all the major ports were recorded at 38.390 million mt in the April-October period this year, up 33.20 percent year on year.