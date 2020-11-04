﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s coking coal imports up further in October

Wednesday, 04 November 2020 15:22:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country in the April-October period this year were recorded at 26.080 million mt, down 21.38 percent year on year, according to data sourced from Indian Ports Association (IPA). The decrease rate fell from 28 percent in the April-September period. Imports of coking coal reached almost 5.2 million mt in October, much higher than 4 million mt in September, according to SteelOrbis’ calculations.

The IPA data showed that iron ore shipments (lumps, fines, pellets) through all the major ports were recorded at 38.390 million mt in the April-October period this year, up 33.20 percent year on year.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  raw mat  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Nov

Scrap prices climb rapidly in India amid tight supplies, higher freight, new bookings
28  Oct

Tata Steel’s global operations back to high utilization levels
20  Oct

India’s KIOCL plans downstream projects for new iron ore mine
13  Oct

SAIL to begin commercial production of HH steel rails in FY 2020-21
09  Oct

SAIL posts 31.3 percent growth in sales for Q2