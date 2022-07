Friday, 29 July 2022 14:54:45 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited achieved crude steel production of 1.7 million mt during the second quarter (April-June) of 2022, down eight percent year on year, according to a statement released by ArcelorMittal on Friday, July 29.

The steel sales of AMNS during the second quarter were reported at 1.5 million mt, down 12.8 percent year on year, which the company attributed to lower production and weak demand.