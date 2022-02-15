﻿
Indian state-run mills cut down CO2 emissions through technology deployment

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 10:47:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run steel producers Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) have been able to cut down CO2 emissions through adoption of the best available technologies and modernization of operations, Indian steel minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said in a statement on Tuesday, February 15.

The minister said that CO2 emission levels of SAIL and RINL have come down from 3.1 mt per mt of crude steel production in 2005 to 2.55 mt per mt of crude steel production in 2021.

The best available technologies deployed by these companies include coke dry quenching to recover sensible heat from coke oven batteries, top-pressure recovery turbines in blast furnaces, sinter cooler waste heat recovery, and evaporating cooling systems in reheating furnaces of rolling mills, the minister elaborated.


