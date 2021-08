Tuesday, 03 August 2021 11:01:41 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian national transporter Indian Railways (IR) achieved iron ore loading of 1.81 million mt in July this year, up 14 percent year on year, according to the data released by the ministry of railways on Tuesday, July 3.

IR’s total freight loading in July this year was recorded at 112.72 million mt, up 18 percent year on year.

According to the ministry’s statement, freight loading of steelmaking raw materials, other than iron ore, amounted to 880,000 mt in July, up 48 percent year on year.