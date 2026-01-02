Indian passenger car makers see robust sales growth in December 2025

Indian passenger car sales, as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers, maintained robust double-digit sales growth in December 2025, data compiled from various automobile manufacturers showed on Friday, January 2.

The country’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 217,854 units in December 2025, a rise of 22.3 percent year on year, while Tata Motors Limited sold 50,519 units, a rise of 14.1 percent year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited reported sales of 39,333 units, a rise of 33 percent, and Kia India sold 18,659 units, up 105 percent year on year.

JSW MG Motors Limited sold 6,500 units, recording a growth of 38 percent, while Hyundai Motors India Limited sold 58,702 units, up 6.6 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported sales of 50,956 units, a rise of 23 percent year on year.