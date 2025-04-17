Indian government permits JSW Steel to import LAM coke from Indonesia in excess of import restrictions

The Indian government has granted permission to JSW Steel to import low ash metallurgical (LAM) coke from Indonesia exceeding the country-specific quantitative import restrictions put in place by the government earlier this year, sources said on Thursday, April 17.

JSW Steel has been allowed to import 106,000 mt of LAM coke from Indonesia which was higher than the total quota permitted to be imported from that country, the sources said.

According to the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the overall quantitative restriction (QR) for LAM Coke imports is 1.44 million mt in the first half of 2025.

Specifically, for Indonesia, the import limit has been set at 33,182 mt per quarter, totalling 66,364 mt for the January-June 2025 period.

The permission was granted because the original quota was for a country JSW Steel could not source from, prompting the Indian authorities to permit a switch to Indonesia upon request, sources said.