Wednesday, 25 May 2022 10:40:09 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s imposition of 15 percent export tax on steel will affect 90,000 mt of the company’s exports per month, an official at India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) said on Wednesday, May 25.

“The export duty imposed by the Indian government will have repercussions on the company’s export market,” AMNS CEO Dilip Oommen said, pointing out that exports accounted for about 15 percent of the company’s production.