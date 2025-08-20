India to expand use of steel slag in road construction

According to a report by the policy think-tank Global Trade Research Initiatives (GTRI), the Directorate General of Trade Remedies’ (DGTR) recommendation to impose a three-year safeguard duty on steel imports will “severely hurt” India’s domestic automobile industry by increasing input costs and disrupting supply chains.

India’s NITI Aayog, the government’s apex policy advisory body, has published new guidelines for utilization of steel slag in road construction on a mass scale, a government official said on Wednesday, August 20.

The guidelines aim to promote the use of processed steel slag aggregates in road construction, harnessing waste from the steel industry to support environmental sustainability, entailing cost savings, reduced environmental impact, and improved road performance, the official said.

He said that the guidelines were the result of R&D efforts through projects led by the Central Scientific and Industrial Research Council and Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) to facilitate the large-scale use of steel slag as a substitute for natural aggregates in road construction.

The guidelines also provide a framework for the safe handling and storage of steel slag to prevent environmental contamination, reflecting a comprehensive approach to sustainable construction practices.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited has become the first Indian company to secure a license for steel slag valorisation technology from CSIR-CRRI, which would enable the steelmaker to produce processed steel slag aggregates for road construction.