 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Hyundai...

Hyundai Steel to resume operations at Dangjin after strike

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 15:26:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel will resume operations at its Dangjin plant today, March 12, following a workers’ strike, according to media reports.

The labor union representing the Hyundai workers will call off strike tomorrow, March 13. Following this, negotiations between the parties will begin again.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in late February this year, the company had decided to halt the pickling line and tandem cold mill at its Dangjin plant due to a month-long workers’ strike which sought hikes in payments.


Tags: Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking Hyundai 

Similar articles

South Korea’s SeAH Besteel shares bids for Japanese shredded scrap

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Hyundai Steel suspends production at Dangjin due to strike

25 Feb | Steel News

South Korean mills temporarily halt rebar production amid weaker market

15 Jan | Steel News

South Korea’s Hyundai Steel abandons plans to shut down Pohang No. 2

11 Dec | Steel News

Hyundai Steel mulls suspending operations at Pohang No. 2

19 Nov | Steel News

Hyundai Steel and SeAH Steel collaborate on carbon-reduced plate and pipe

27 Aug | Steel News

Hyundai Steel posts lower net profit and sales revenues for Q2

30 Jul | Steel News

Hyundai Steel extends maintenance period at Incheon plant

14 Jun | Steel News

Hyundai Steel reports lower net profit for 2023, end-user demand recovery expected

02 Feb | Steel News

Hyundai Steel to carry out long-term repair works on EAFs at Incheon and Dangjin

24 Jan | Steel News