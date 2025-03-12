Hyundai Steel to resume operations at Dangjin after strike

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel will resume operations at its Dangjin plant today, March 12, following a workers’ strike, according to media reports.

The labor union representing the Hyundai workers will call off strike tomorrow, March 13. Following this, negotiations between the parties will begin again.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in late February this year, the company had decided to halt the pickling line and tandem cold mill at its Dangjin plant due to a month-long workers’ strike which sought hikes in payments.